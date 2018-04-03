Irrfan-starrer Blackmail receives a thumbs up from Bollywood filmmakers

Renowned filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Amol Gupte, Nishikant Kamat, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, Ravi Udyawar, among others attended the special screening of Blackmail



Bollywood filmmakers at the special screening of Blackmail

After the special screening for Irrfan's Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of Blackmail organised a special screening for Bollywood directors. Renowned filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Amol Gupte, Nishikant Kamat, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, Ravi Udyawar, Rensil D'Silva, Sudhir Mishra, Sriram Raghavan, Soumik Sen, Pradeep Sarkar and Mukesh Chabbra attended the special screening.

Impressed by the film, the directors shared their thoughts on the Abhinay Deo directorial. Meghna Gulzar tweeted saying, "#Blackmail is twisted and terrific! Unguessable till the last turn. Superlative work by the entire team!".

The director further added, "Dev had me. Emotionally entangled and evil with even flourish! There's nothing you can't do Sir.. @irrfank #Blackmail".

Filmmaker Soumik Sen also took to Twitter to share, "The genius of @irrfank in complex shades of Career best turn from @arunodaysingh7,usual brilliance from @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25, a stunning score makes #blackmail a winner.".

The Lipstick Under My Burkha director ALankrita Shrivastava also shared, "Had so much fun watching #blackmail. It is mad and crazy and unexpected! Congratulations @AbhinayDeo and @priyagupta999!".

The directors posed for a picture perfect moment capturing the creative minds of the industry in a single frame. Earlier Irrfan had expressed that he wishes 'Blackmail' to get the best release possible, hence the makers have decided to release the film as scheduled and it will hit the screens this Friday.

Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail', directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

