Is Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn Bollywood ready?

Nysa Devgn

Looks like one more star daughter is gearing up for B-Town. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa, 15, is said to be keen to follow in the footsteps of her actor parents. Though she's studying in Singapore, if her recent pictures on social media are any indication, the youngster looks like she is all set for stardom.

Kajol and family are on a vacation to the Maldives, and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to leave the entire world envy with their picture-perfect family.

Kajol shared a sultry image silhouette of Nysa Devgn on her social media captioning, "30.12.18....15....infinite love credits @daanishgandhi [sic]"

View this post on Instagram 30.12.18....15....infinite love â¤ï¸credits @daanishgandhi A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onDec 29, 2018 at 7:06pm PST

Even Ajay Devgn shared a sweet post to wish his fans a Happy New Year. The budding star opted for a polka dots LBD and was all smiles while clicking a picture with daddy dearest.

This wasn't enough to leave her fans drooling over the picture. Nysa's cousin Daanish Gandhi also posted an image, and this brother-sister duo is setting some major goals!

View this post on Instagram Soneva Mafia A post shared by â ð®ð³ â  ð¬ð§ (@daanishgandhi) onDec 26, 2018 at 10:43pm PST

