See photos: Ajay Devgn photobombs Kajol, shares funny moments with Yug and Nysa

Ajay Devgn is having a gala time with his children, Nysa, Yug and Kajol in Thailand

Ajay Devgn with Kajol. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kajol.

While most of the celebrities resort to celebrating New Year with parties, Ajay Devgn, who is quite a family man spent holidaying by the sea in Thailand. The Singham actor is with children, Nysa and Yug and actor-wife Kajol having fun and frolic time with them.

The couple, looks like, are no more a reticent star couple. Time was when they preferred to be away from public glare. The two were considered one of Bollywood's reserved couples who fiercely safeguarded their privacy. But npw, they have started throwing caution to the wind by posting private moments on social media. Winds of change in 2019?

Their Instagram accounts are loaded with pictures and videos from the scenic location. The latest picture shared by Kajol has Ajay Devgn photo-bombing the wife, and it's quite hilarious!

Known for his quirky nature, Ajay shared a picture of himself wearing shades, in which he has son Yug's reflection in the frame. Now that's quite interesting, courtesy, Ajay's love for being behind the camera.

In another picture, shared by the Shivaay actor, he is seen posing with daughter Nysa. They both look quite endearing, and on Koffee With Karan, Season 6, Kajol revealed that Ajay is very possessive of Nysa, and gets restless if she ever gets late to come home.

Ajay captioned the photo as, "The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I’m sure your daughters are all precious to you [sic]."

Here are a few more images from their Thailand vacation, and they are drool-worthy.

On Koffee with Karan, Ajay made some interesting revelations on the chat show. Ajay Devgn revealed that the biggest lie film stars say is that they love their wife, and this raised the eyebrow of his wife, who was seated beside him on the couch. On the professional front, Ajay will be seen in De De Pyar De with Rakul Preet Singh, Total Dhamaal and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates