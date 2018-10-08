Is black mud is Eugenie Bouchard's beauty secret?

tennis

Bouchard posted a picture on social media with the black mud smeared on her body

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard during her visit to the Dead Sea recently. pic/Instagram

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard recently visited the Dead Sea, a salt lake whose mineral-rich black mud is used for therapeutic and cosmetic treatment.

The Dead Sea is situated at the border of Israel. Yesterday, Bouchard posted a picture on social media with the black mud smeared on her body and wrote: "This is the ultimate face/body mask I'll let you know if it works.... One of the coolest experiences of my life. So grateful."



Later, she posted a video of her floating in the saline waters and with the message, "Found something saltier than the haters."

