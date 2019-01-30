Mayawati: Is Congress' minimum income sop a cruel joke like achchey din?

national

The record of both the BJP and Congress is not good when it comes to election promises, she said

Mayawati. Pic/AFP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati took a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his promise of providing minimum income on coming to power and wondered if it was another cruel joke like the promises of "garibi hatao" or "achchey din".

The BSP leader advised Rahul Gandhi to first implement schemes related to poverty alleviation and others related to welfare of people in Congress-ruled states especially in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh so that people have faith that they can be implemented properly at the national level.

"The promise of Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections of guaranteeing minimum income has led to surprise and created doubts among countrymen," Mayawati said. Is this promise another cruel joke like the Congress' promise of "garibi hatao" or that of the present BJP government of depositing Rs 15 to 20 lakhs in the account of all poor or "achchey din" which have only proved to be hollow promises, Mayawati wondered. The record of both the BJP and Congress is not good when it comes to election promises, she said.

People can see results of the "garibi hatao" slogan of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for themselves, she said, adding both the Congress and BJP should not make any promise, which they cannot fulfill.

