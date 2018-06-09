Is Cristiano Ronaldo getting married to Georgina Rodriguez?

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro hints her son is set to marry girlfriend Georgina

Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro said she likes the Real Madrid superstar's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and called her a "future daughter-in-law" in a recent interview. "She [Georgina] is the mother of my grand daughter. She is a future daughter-in-law. She's not my daughter-in-law yet. She's a future daughter-in-law. She's a very calm person," Dolores told Spanish magazine Cristina.

When asked if Cristiano Ronaldo needed someone by his side, she replied, "Yes. We do a lot of mad things in life and there's a time when you need to stop and think and shape your life. He's reaching that point."



Ronaldo with his mother Dolores and son Cristiano Jr

Meanwhile, Dolores added that she was shocked when she first learnt about being a grandmother and mother to Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr, seven. She described her grandson as "special" and "different" because he had never had his real mother to raise him. "At the beginning it knocked me sideways a bit. Afterwards we turned things round and we managed to raise him [Cristiano Jr] with a lot of love and affection,"she added.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Fulfills Special Kids' Wish Of Meeting Him

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates