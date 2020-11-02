Is Grigor Dimitrov's new lover Russian businessman's daughter Lolita Osmanova?

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, 29, has reportedly found love again. According to tennistonic.com, the person Dimitrov is dating is Lolita, 25, daughter of Russian businessman, Eldar Osmanova.

Rumours of Dimitrov being in a relationship with Lolita started at Erste Bank Open in Vienna, where he lost to Dan Evans in the quarter-finals. She was spotted watching him in action from Dimitrov's player's box.

Lolita was married to Gaspar Avdolyan for a short period, while Dimitrov has dated some famous women in the past like Maria Sharapova and Nicole Scherzinger.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news