Is it a monster, yeti or Ranveer Singh?

bollywood

The unafraid actor stepped out in a faux fur Manish Arora jacket during a photocall at the Berlin Film Festival

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made yet another outlandish sartorial statement at the Berlin Film Festival where his next, Gully Boy, premiered. The unafraid actor stepped out in a faux fur Manish Arora jacket during a photocall.

View this post on Instagram Gangsta of Love ðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ®ï¸ÂÂÂ @manisharorafashion A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 9, 2019 at 8:18am PST



Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

He also shared the picture on Instagram. Netizens were left scratching their heads if a yeti was on the prowl or if James P Sullivan, the large, furry creature from Monsters, Inc (2001), had come alive again. On the red carpet (above), Ranveer went staid and opted for an animal print jacket, while co-star Alia Bhatt wore a neon green gown.

View this post on Instagram Thank you, Berlin! ðÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂª #gullyboy #berlinale A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 9, 2019 at 5:47pm PST

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates