Feb 11, 2019, 11:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The unafraid actor stepped out in a faux fur Manish Arora jacket during a photocall at the Berlin Film Festival

Is it a monster, yeti or Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh made yet another outlandish sartorial statement at the Berlin Film Festival where his next, Gully Boy, premiered. The unafraid actor stepped out in a faux fur Manish Arora jacket during a photocall.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

He also shared the picture on Instagram. Netizens were left scratching their heads if a yeti was on the prowl or if James P Sullivan, the large, furry creature from Monsters, Inc (2001), had come alive again. On the red carpet (above), Ranveer went staid and opted for an animal print jacket, while co-star Alia Bhatt wore a neon green gown.

 
 
 
Thank you, Berlin! ðÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂª #gullyboy #berlinale

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 9, 2019 at 5:47pm PST

 

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

