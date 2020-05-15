Is it necessary to post memes according to the time? Digital creator Himanshu Garg answers!

live in a world where the people communicate in memes. In other words, memes have become an essential part of everyone’s lives. It requires a skill to crack funny stuff out of any content. Having great expertise in creating memes, Himanshu Garg is the super talented name behind some of the most popular meme pages on social media. Born on September 23, 2000, the young guy is from Pali and has created a niche for himself by posting hilarious content. Since a kid, he made people laugh with his lame jokes and now he has taken it on the internet.

The meme pages founded by him which he is successfully running now are ‘The Tharki Sperm’, ‘Log Kis Kisko Tokenge’, ‘Dank Bedroom Tales’ and ‘Hutia Minati’. One thing common among all the pages is the crazy fanbase. All the accounts have got followers in lakhs and millions with a cumulative network of more than 3 million on social media. The uniqueness of all the meme pages is that none have the same or repetitive content being posted. Every page has diverse content for different sections of people as per their age group, gender, and demographics.

According to Himanshu, the internet never sleeps as people from different parts of the world are consuming content at different times. When asked if posts content according to the time, he said, “More than time what matters is the consistency of creating and posting content on social media. Time does matter but what is more important is that the content must go regularly so the page does not look inactive.” Besides this, Himanshu Garg also stated that his favourite hobby is to make people laugh and he’s happily doing it with his work. His further plan is to start his own digital company and collaborate with the best content creators and celebrities in the near future.

