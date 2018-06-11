Is it Ranveer Singh or Ajay Devgn?

Snapshot of Ranveer Singh on sets of Simmba reminded us of Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Singham

Ranveer Singh shared a picture from the set of Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which is being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. He wrote, "Rohit Shetty ka hero." The snapshot reminded us of Ajay Devgn in Shetty's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014).



Simmba is also a cop drama. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper (2015). Ajay Devgn is said to be doing a cameo in the action thriller, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Hope Ranveer Singh does not have a line similar to Devgn's trademark dialogue, Aata Maajhi Satakli. Simmba is all set to hit theatres on December 28.

Simmba shoot kickstarted on Wednesday. The film's team shared a photo and video from the sets and it's a total laugh riot! This just proves that the film will be a double laughter bonanza. The video begins with Ranveer Singh mouthing the punch line from Simmba in Marathi. As it is known that he essays the role of a cop, he says, "Three-star police inspector Sangram Bhalerao, Jo deto traas, tyacha mi ghetto class. (I take troublemakers' class)." Post which, Rohit Shetty comes running in and asks Ranveer Singh if he has lost it for revealing the film's dialogue. Later, defending himself Ranveer Singh blames it on Karan Johar.

