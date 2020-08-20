Is Jasmin Bhasin dating her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-star Aly Goni? Here's what the actress has to say

There have been rumours galore of Dil Se Dil Tak actress dating her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-star Aly Goni. Ever since their time on the adventure reality show, the two have been romantically linked with each other, but Jasmin has now set the record straight.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actress said, "I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends, I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours, but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that's upsetting."

She further added, "I am an independent girl, who is working hard to create an identity for myself and I don't want to be known just as someone's girlfriend. We talk about women empowerment, but why is it that instead of appreciating a woman for her work and recognising all her sacrifices and struggles, all we do is tag her as someone's girlfriend? I request people to actually empower and respect women, and not just talk about it."

She further added that the link-up rumours were affecting her chances of finding a partner. "These rumours are affecting my personal life. I am looking for certain qualities in my ideal partner and Aly doesn't meet that criteria for sure (laughs)," she said.

A few days ago, Aly had shared a picture with Jasmin on his Instagram handle and said that he would be lost without her. "Pata nahi mera kya hota agar tu nahi hoti, tu hai toh I am alright (I don't what I would do if you were not in my life, I am alright if you are in it) (sic)", his caption read.

Before Aly, Jasmin was linked to Punit Pathak, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner. Bhasin confirmed that she's 'young and single'. She said, "Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single. You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends."

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji also clarified that there's nothing going on between her and Punit. She shares, "When I will date someone, and we become a couple, I will let you all know about it. But, stop making uncomfortable with my male pals. Please spare me. They are all my friends".

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in the popular TV show, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She will now be seen in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's upcoming show Funhit Mein Jaari.

Also Read: Lockdown Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin, Shubhangi Atre, Sharad Malhotra Turn Couch Potatoes

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news