Is Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan eyeing a Bollywood debut?

While many Bollywood star kids are entering and aspiring to make it big in the Hindi film industry, Malaika Arora speaks about her son Arhaan Khan's inclination towards the glamorous world

This photo of Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan was taken at Amrita Arora's birthday bash. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The Hindi film industry has a dynasty of its own and the hierarchy of every 'filmi' family dissects itself into Bollywood. There are many star kids who have entered Bollywood, while some made it big in the showbiz, there are some who struggled and are still struggling their way out there. 2018 and this year saw quite a few star kids' names being introduced in Bollywood. From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranutan Bahl, Sharmin Segal stepped in their first foot in the industry.

However, there's a new star kid's name that also might take the path to Bollywood. It's Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan. Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz Khan, who dissolved their marriage after 19 years of being together. In an interview with zoomtv.com, Malaika Arora spoke about many aspects of her life - right from being in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor to doing a web show with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. The personality bared it all. While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia, son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are looking for a possible career in Bollywood, Malaika was asked if her son Arhaan Khan harbours Bollywood aspirations.

Answering the question of Arhaan Khan, aged 16, building a career in the film industry, mother Malaika Arora said, "He just has an affinity to films, that's because he is grown up in an environment of films. He loves watching films. He likes following films. He likes the concept of films." Adding further she said that they are yet unsure of what Arhaan wants. "But what he wants to do with that, I really don't know. I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," told Malaika to the entertainment website.

Also, in an earlier interview with HT Brunch, Malaika Arora revealed how Arhaan reacted upon learning about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She also affirmed that she handled the situation with honesty. "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today," said the television reality show judge.

