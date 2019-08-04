Is Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan eyeing a Bollywood debut?
While many Bollywood star kids are entering and aspiring to make it big in the Hindi film industry, Malaika Arora speaks about her son Arhaan Khan's inclination towards the glamorous world
The Hindi film industry has a dynasty of its own and the hierarchy of every 'filmi' family dissects itself into Bollywood. There are many star kids who have entered Bollywood, while some made it big in the showbiz, there are some who struggled and are still struggling their way out there. 2018 and this year saw quite a few star kids' names being introduced in Bollywood. From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranutan Bahl, Sharmin Segal stepped in their first foot in the industry.
However, there's a new star kid's name that also might take the path to Bollywood. It's Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan. Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz Khan, who dissolved their marriage after 19 years of being together. In an interview with zoomtv.com, Malaika Arora spoke about many aspects of her life - right from being in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor to doing a web show with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. The personality bared it all. While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia, son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are looking for a possible career in Bollywood, Malaika was asked if her son Arhaan Khan harbours Bollywood aspirations.
Answering the question of Arhaan Khan, aged 16, building a career in the film industry, mother Malaika Arora said, "He just has an affinity to films, that's because he is grown up in an environment of films. He loves watching films. He likes following films. He likes the concept of films." Adding further she said that they are yet unsure of what Arhaan wants. "But what he wants to do with that, I really don't know. I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," told Malaika to the entertainment website.
Also, in an earlier interview with HT Brunch, Malaika Arora revealed how Arhaan reacted upon learning about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She also affirmed that she handled the situation with honesty. "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today," said the television reality show judge.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Arjun Kapoor was spotted on a lunch outing with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan. The actor was seen sporting a graphic black tee, paired with black cargo pants for the outing. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Rumours are rife that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. It seems like the duo is going to make it official soon.
-
The alleged couple's appearances and pictures together keep adding fuel to the fire, and also their social media handles give us more reason to believe in the rumours.
-
From posting all mushy comments on each other's Instagram to complementing each other on social media, Arjun-Malaika are setting major relationship goals for all the couple goals out there.
-
The duo has apparently purchased a plush apartment for themselves. Talking about the same, a source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla saying, "Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex."
In picture: Arjun Kapoor poses for the photographers before leaving.
-
"It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves," the source added.
In picture: Malaika Arora spotted exiting the restaurant in Bandra.
-
"Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source concluded.
-
It is also said that the duo has planned to take their relationship a step further by making it official. The market is also abuzz of Malaika and Arjun tying the knot in April 2019.
-
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra, India's Most Wanted with Amrita Puri, and Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
-
Malaika Arora, on the other hand, can be seen as a judge on the reality TV show India's Got Talent.
-
Malaika Arora has a son by Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, and star kid is often seen on family get-togethers with Malaika and Arjun's current partners.
-
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan called off their 21 years of relationship in 2017.
Arjun Kapoor was spotted bonding with Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, and this new family was out on lunch together at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Has Salman Khan made Malaika Arora pay a price for dating Arjun Kapoor?