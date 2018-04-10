Is Mira Rajput pregnant again?

Rumours of baby no. 2 for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are flying thick and fast



Shahid Kapoor with Mira and Misha Kapoor

Yesterday, social media went into a tizzy wondering if Mira Rajput was in the family way again. Netizens felt snapshots of her recent outings hint at a baby bump. Hubby Shahid Kapoor recently said they were keen on having a second child soon.

Perhaps this has given credence to the rumours. But there hasn't been any reaction from the duo. The couple tied the knot in July 2015. Daughter Misha was born in August 2016. They are one of the cutest couples in B'town and prove that an arranged marriage, too, can add the desired spark required in a marital relationship.

Shahid Kapoor's fans got to know the couple closer after their 'mushy' appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput once again charmed the audience with their wit and uncensored answers on Neha Dhupia's talk-show, BFFs with Vogue. The couple made some really intimate revelations on the show about their personal life.

