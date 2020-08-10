Is Mumbai Metropolitan Region flattening the COVID curve?

The number of active cases in MMR has reduced by another 25% in the past 11 days (July 29 to August 9). The number of active cases of COVID-19 there is now around 28,000 and the recovery rate has increased to 74% from 60%. On average 1,650 new cases are reported and there were 57 deaths every day in the period.

Officials claimed door-to-door survey and increased quarantine facilities helped curb the spread.

After cases in Mumbai started declining, the first unlock started on June 1. It resulted in an increase in the number of cases in the MMR region comprising Thane district, Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar and Vasai-Virar.



Rapid Antigen Tests to detect COVID-19 at Hajuri, Thane West. Pic/Sameer Markande

The number of new cases per day had crossed 2,000 in July and the number of active cases reached 45,000 in mid-July. But after that, the number of active patients started reducing in many cities excluding Kalyan-Dombivli and Bhiwandi. The number of active cases reduced to around 38,000 on July 29. mid-day reported the trend of declining cases on August 1.

Now the number of active cases has reduced by another 25 per cent. The number of active cases on August 8 was 28,768 against 38, 568 active cases on July 29. The recovery rate in the area has also increased from 60 per cent to 74 per cent. But the mortality rate has also been increasing. The average mortality rate of the region was 2.8 per cent. In the past 11 days, the mortality rate increased to 3.5 per cent. There were 18, 217 new cases and 635 deaths reported in the same period —July 29 to August 9 — according to the report compiled by Medical Education and Drugs Department.

Of the new cases and deaths, over 55 per cent were reported from Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. While Thane Municipal Corporation reported 3,320 new cases and 108 deaths, Thane district has 2,338 new cases and 111 deaths in the same period. Now the number of cases in Kalyan-Dombivali has also started decreasing. There were 2,864 new cases and 126 deaths in 11 days.



"After the increasing number of cases, civic corporations in the area started door-to-door surveys, increased quarantine facility. It helped flatten the curve. There were spikes in some areas due to local conditions but now the conditions in those areas have been improved," said an officer with the state government.

