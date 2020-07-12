Is Randeep Hooda the new International star in the making?

After featuring in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, Randeep Hooda is keen to go international.

As a first step, he has signed up with a Hollywood talent management agency, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles. As an actor, he wants to reach out to as many people as possible and learn new things about his craft. He's looking forward to making a new beginning.

Hooda has been a bonafide Bollywood star for long. He was first seen in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and then in Ram Gopal Varma's D in 2005. He has been a part of some acclaimed and successful films like Risk, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Heroine, Jism 2, Murder 3, Laal Rang, Kick, Highway, Sultan, and Baaghi 2.

He has also been involved in a lot of work on the personal forefront to keep the environment clean. He recently took to his Instagram account to share something that you all should see, have a look right here:

