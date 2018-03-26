Is Ranveer Singh getting paid Rs 5 crore for a 15-minute performance at IPL?

Reportedly, IPL organisers were very clear of having Ranveer Singh onboard to mesmerise the audience with his electrifying performance



Ranveer Singh will perform at the 11th edition of IPL. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh is one of the most touted actors amidst the Gen Next performers. His consistency at the Box Office and exceptional acting skills have gifted him an immense fan following. Considering his brand value, the actor will be performing at the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 7 and is getting paid a whopping amount for the same.

A Hindustan Times report suggests that Ranveer Singh will get paid a whopping 5 crore for a 15-minute performance at the IPL. An insider informed the publication, "He will be shaking a leg for about 15 minutes, but the organising team was always clear that they wanted Ranveer as a performer and that's why he has been offered such a huge amount."

The source further added, "His appeal cuts across cities, age-groups and has an equally big fan following among men and women. That's why the organisers felt that he is the perfect fit for the performance at this year's IPL opening ceremony."

The actor is known for his vibrant and electrifying performances. He has the trick to keep the audiences engaged with whatever he does and therefore the 32-year-old actor has become one of the most sought-after actors.

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film is inspired by Mumbai rappers Naezy and Divine, who belonged to a Kurla slum before they shot to fame. The actor has Kabir Bedi's film '83 – a film on the 1983 Cricket World Cup and Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which is a remake of the Telugu hit Temper.

