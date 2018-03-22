When Ranveer Singh ran completely naked after a fan!

At one of the talk shows, Ranveer Singh expressed his feelings of how he loves being loved by his fans. However, at the same time, he also narrated a horrific incident, which made him run buck naked after a fan



Ranveer Singh posted this picture on his Instagram account.

The level of admiration for their favourite stars makes Bollywood fans go to any extent, sometime merely to catch a glimpse of the actor. Ranveer Singh, who has got a tremendous fan following shared one such horrific experiences, where he was filmed by a fan, while he was changing. While talking to News 18, Ranveer Singh narrated the entire incident and said, "I went for a swim to the club, came out and I was in the changing room… buck naked, and I am drying my hair in one of the stalls and I look there is a guy filming with his light on. I was like, 'Light toh off kar leta, toh pakda nahi jata' (At least, you could have switched off the phone light, you wouldn't have got caught)."

When the host asked Ranveer Singh if there is his MMS floating around on the Internet, the actor further said, "I ran across the changing room, in my condition, and I have shouted 'Aye!' Because of the way I have shouted, he has panicked and forgotten to run away. Can you imagine naked me going, 'Aye, Aye!'? I caught his arm and I grabbed the phone. Fortunately, I had that presence of mind. If that video came out… I had to destroy it. It goes to this extent almost every other day."

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and is already in the news for his venture - Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan has been finalised to cast opposite Ranveer in this south film remake. The energetic actor will also step into the shoes of cricketer Kapil Dev for his biopic, '83 by Kabir Khan.

