Is Ravi Dubey following Sarguna's footstep into Punjabi Cinema?

Ravi Dubey

Talented actor Ravi Dubey is not only one of the highest paid actor and host but he is also a popular celebrity on social media too. Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun make a power pack couple of social media. Their posts become an instant hit and a talking point amongst the fans and followers.. . Recently when his wife Sargun posted an Instagram story dedicating it to Ravi Dubey all his fans were captivated by his looks.

This stunning look of Ravi Dubey will definitely make his female fan followers fall head over heels & surely his performance in this avatar will set the stage on fire.

Fans were super-excited to see Ravi in turban, donning a mischievous look on his face. Among those who were impressed was none other than his wife Sargun Mehta. After the breakthrough success of her new Punjabi film Qismat, she took to Instagram and posted Ravi’s pic with a dialogue from the same movie to express her feelings on seeing her husband in turban.

"Neelo pagg bane lagey ford warga, Hari pagg banelagey jon deere warga" and tagged Ravi Dubey saying Meri Qismat. Ravi is sporting the Jat look so well that we really hope to see him make his debut in Pollywood and sharing the silver screen with his wife Sargun and create magic on screen as their chemistry gives serious couple goals to everyone.

