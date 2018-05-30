Is Salman Khan doing a double role in Race 3?

The latest development suggests Salman Khan to have a double role in one of the multiple endings that have been shot for Race 3



Salman Khan in Race 3

One of the multiple endings of Salman Khan starrer will have Salman Khan in a double role. While the makers have shot multiple endings to maintain the suspense of the film, the latest development suggests Salman Khan to have a double role in one of the multiple endings. Race as a franchise is known for its twists and turns, elevating the level of action and suspense, the third installment of the franchise is presenting yet another shocking turn of events.

With the double bonanza of Salman Khan, Race 3 is all set to stir the excitement amongst the fans even more. Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

Also read: Race 3: All you need to know about Anil Kapoor's jhakaas entry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates