Race 3: All you need to know about Anil Kapoor's jhakaas entry

Anil Kapoor

A far cry from the funny Inspector RD in the previous instalments, Anil Kapoor will be seen in an action avatar in Race 3 that hits theatres this Eid. To set the tone for his no-nonsense businessman act, the makers conceived a high-octane action sequence for Kapoor's opening scene.

Says a source, "It is a car chase sequence that sees him firing at his opponents as the vehicles move forward in full speed." Director Remo D'Souza says, "Though initially visualised on a small scale, we decided to make it larger-than-life. I designed the scene with the action directors [Tom Struthers and Anil Arsu]. Anil sir refused to use a body double. He underwent training sessions in Abu Dhabi before we shot it."

