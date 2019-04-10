Is Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna inspired by true events?

television

Recently Star Plus unveiled the promo of their upcoming show titled Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna starring Shrenu Parikh as Jahnavi

Recently unveiled the promo of their upcoming show titled Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna starring Shrenu Parikh as Jahnavi, in a completely unique concept of an antagonist Bahu as opposed to the conventional docile daughter in law.

The show, however, is inspired by a real story of a high profile influential family, which the makers are extremely confidential about. The creators have been strictly instructed to keep the details of the family under wraps, as the reputed family fears exposing the controversial story.

The makers along with the entire cast and crew have been bound by an NDA which restricts them to divulge any details on the real inspiration. After creating a buzz with her performance in Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh now brings to the small screen the one of its kind plot where the lead protagonist is an anti-heroine.

Having piqued the interests of the audience with the introductory promo which features Jahnavi as a superficial daughter in law who pretends to be an ideal Bahu while she plots the disruption of her in-laws.

Slated to air from 22nd April, Monday-Friday at 7pm on Star Plus, Ek Bhram-Sarv Gun Sampanna is directed by Sumit Sodani and produced by Sunny Side Up Films, starring Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam.

Also Read: I've grown up watching saas-bahu serials: Shrenu Parikh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates