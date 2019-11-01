IS still a threat, it can plan a retribution attack: US General

This image from a video released by the US Department of Defense shows US forces advancing on the compound of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria on October 26. PIC/US Department of Defense/AFP

Washington: A top American General has said the Islamic State (IS) is still dangerous and it could attempt a retribution attack after the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid.

The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, speaking to the media after the Pentagon released video and photos of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Baghdadi, acknowledged that the terror group's leadership may be disjointed and that it could take some time for it to recuperate, but that doesn't mean it is not a threat.



McKenzie speaks during a press meet at the Pentagon. Pic/AFP

"ISIS is first and last an ideology so, we're under no illusions that it's going to go away just because we killed Baghdadi. It will remain," McKenzie said at a Pentagon news conference.

"They will be dangerous. We suspect they will try some form of retribution attack, and we are postured and prepared for that. But we should recognise that, again, since it's an ideology, you're never going to be able to completely stamp it out," he said. Among the images released by the Defence Department was a black-and-white footage of US troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up.

IS names new leader

The IS jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, said a statement on Thursday. "We mourn you... commander of the faithful," an audio statement read by Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, the group's spokesman, said.

