Is that a dog's nose? Scared owner makes a surprising discovery

If you’re a dog owner, the above image might petrify you. Just like this woman who got a scare of her life with she came across something lying on the floor that looked like her dog’s nose, that has people think if it is even possible.

The owner, identified as Jade Murray, wrote the episode on her Facebook account on October 8 where she says that the nose lying on the floor caught her attention while playing with her dog, named Lenny. She further says that although initially, she did not know what it was, the idea of her dog’s nose falling off its face triggered the panic.

“I started freaking out thinking he’s never going to sniff piss again on his walks and I know he loves doing that, I was thinking he must be in pain, I was also thinking how on earth am I going to tell my mum that whilst in my care - the dogs nose has managed to fall off,” Murray wrote in the Facebook post.

When she mustered the courage to pick the nose up from the floor to find out what it was, she was surprised to know that it was not what she thinks it is. “Anyway, I eventually plucked up the courage to pick it up because I thought nah surely not, this cannot be..only to then realise he’s bitten the nose off one of his soft toys and his nose still remains,” Murray wrote in the post.

Murray seems quite relieved declaring that her dog’s nose is still intact and in “full working order.”

The post has garnered 228,000 likes and 87,000 comments, with users thinking that it was funny and some already knowing that it was a toy nose. One user emphasised with Murray’s panicking thought of her dog’s nose falling off.

What did you think it was?

