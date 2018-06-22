'Is there a better way to get back with my ex?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Pic/Uday Mohite

I want to get back with my ex-girlfriend because I think our relationship can work out if we try harder. I don't know how to approach her though, because I was the one who insisted on ending it. What should I do?

There's not much you can do, except for telling her how you feel and why you believe this can be saved. If she believes you and decides to give it a chance, good for you. If she doesn't, you will have to find way to accept her decision and move on with your life

My friend has strong feelings for me and has told me about how he feels a number of times. I have told him that I'm flattered, but not interested, because I don't think a relationship between us can work out. He doesn't get it though. He thinks I should give him a chance and says I don't understand where he's coming from. I don't want him to believe there is hope for us because it feels as if I am leading him on. At the same time, whenever I meet him, it feels as if I am still giving him the idea that something may develop between us in the future. What do I do? Should I simply stop meeting him? I would like him to be my friend, but can't leave him hanging on to the possibility of something that will never happen.

You're not leading him on if you have been very clear about how you feel. If he chooses to live with the hope that your feelings towards him may change, that is his prerogative. You should tell him that this will affect your friendship though because, at some point, he will have to accept the fact that you are not going to get into a relationship with him. You shouldn't hold yourself responsible for the way he feels, because you have been honest. He is the one who must respect your decision at some point.

