Is this world's strongest six-year-old?

If you think Arat Hosseini is just another six-year-old, think twice. The Instagram star, soccer prodigy and expert gymnast has wowed the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Tennis great Novak Djokovic.

Hosseini, who is of Iranian origin, has become an Internet sensation because of his training routines and six-pack abs. His father, Mohammad, recognised his son's talent and has been nurturing it ever since Arat was a toddler. They moved to the UK so that he could train at the Liverpool Academy.

"After realising my son's talent, at the suggestion of those around me, I started a page on Instagram, which was extraordinarily welcomed not only in Iran, but also abroad," said the proud father to Iran Front Page. Arat has a dedicated following on the social media platform, and has been dubbed the "world's strongest six-year-old". The posts on his page have to do with his fitness and training, most of them raking in over 10 lakh likes.

As Arat started training at a young age, it's normal for him to be in great physical shape. However, his impressive biceps, shoulder muscles and pectorals have taken the Internet by storm. The young boy hopes to play for the football club Barcelona some day. Going by the way he's handled himself so far, one can be sure the bright-eyed boy will get there, too.

40 lakh

Number of followers on Arat's Instagram page

Killing it at 103!

A centenarian grandma from Massachusetts celebrated beating the Coronavirus with a chilled beer



Pic/Telemetro, Facebook

A woman from Easton, Jennie Stenja, beat the Coronavirus. What's out of the ordinary about this story is that Stenja is 103 years old and she was at the brink of death owing to her ripe old age, which makes one extra vulnerable to the novel viral disease. She celebrated her recovery in style—by sipping on an ice-cold beer. "She's feisty and tenacious. She is legendary in so many different ways. She speaks her mind and doesn't put up with anything," said Dave Stejna, her doting grandson, when speaking to the New York Post.

The grandmother was admitted to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated. Her family even ended up saying their final goodbyes to her. When she surprised them the next day by pulling through, they treated her to a beer, her favourite beverage. "She put it to her lips and said, 'Ooh, that's cold. It's good when it's cold," added her grandson.

Into the blue



Pics/@melodyroop, TikTok

A family in Ohio transformed their drab, brown pond into a blue lagoon using non-toxic dye. The epic transformation can be seen in a TikTok video, which garnered 360 lakh views. "It turned out way better than we imagined it would," said Melody Roop to Newsflare.

Kids with Spidey dream land up in hospital



Representtation pictrure

A foolhardy move caused three, young Bolivian boys to wind up in a hospital. Apparently, they had forced a black widow spider to bite them, to see if they transformed into their favourite superhero, Spider-Man. According to El Deber, the three are brothers and live in Potosi.

Drunk mayor plays dead to avoid jail

The mayor of a Peruvian town Tantará, Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, was caught by the police lying in a casket and pretending to be dead. Torres broke curfew rules to drink with his friends. Residents, alerted by the ruckus Torres and others were making, called the police around midnight.

Ford's new car can kill the Coronavirus

Ford, has developed a software for some of its Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility patrol vehicles in the USA. It will allow cop cars to use the climate control system to raise the cabin temperature to 133 degrees for 15 minutes, to help kill any pathogen on a surface inside.

Drop some F-bombs

If you time it right, flipping someone off verbally can help. Richard Stephens, a psychologist from Keele University, tested if swearing under the right circumstances can increase a person's pain threshold. Findings showed that those who said the F-word were able to withstand more pain.

The snout-y sensation

Two-year-old Eris, a white Borzoi Sighthound living in Virginia, has been making waves on Instagram for her unusually long snout and super-friendly personality. Her 181k followers love watching her adorable antics. Although Borzoi hounds have long snouts, Eris might have the world's longest snout, which is 31 cm long.

