Is your 5-year-old self proud of you? asks Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique

On Wednesday, Congress leader and first-time MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of former MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking post with his followers. Zeeshan, who is one of the youngest MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly shared a picture where he is seen looking in a mirror.

The 27-year-old politician is seen donning a blue tuxedo as he poses for a picture against a mirror. While sharing the picture, Zeeshan who looks suave captioned the picture: Look into the mirror and ask yourself, Would your 5-year-old self be proud of you today?



A few days ago, Zeeshan shared another post as his Instagram story where he can be seen meeting Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray and other MLAs.

Zeeshan is the son of former MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique. The Congress leader came into the limelight when he emerged victorious against Sena veteran Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The young Congress leader defeated Mahadeshwar in the 19th round of the counting of votes. Siddique bagged 38,337 votes, while Mahadeshwar was left behind with 32,547 votes.

