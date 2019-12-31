Isabelle Kaif's Bollywood debut to be Kwatha and not Time To Dance?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Isabelle Kaif was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance. The film, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, rolled in 2018. Katrina Kaif's sister shot for the film in London. Its release date kept changing, and now, there is no news of it.

No wonder then that Isabelle's next, Kwatha, is being touted as her B-Town launch. The film, co-starring Aayush Sharma, went on the floors last week. Karan Butani's movie is set against a military backdrop. A major chunk will be shot in the north-east. So, should we assume Time to Dance is in cold storage for now?

Speaking about working with Aayush Sharma in Kwatha, Isabelle had told mid-day, "Aayush and I had a great time shooting for the announcement, and are looking forward to discovering our characters."

But what is Kwatha all about? "It's an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body... Kwatha is inspired by true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things," a source told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates