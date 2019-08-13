Ishaan Khatter does a Spider-Man stunt

bollywood

Ishaan Khatter might be seeing the world upside down, but his fans think he is no less than Spider-Man

Ishaan Khatter shared this picture on his official Instagram account

Ishaan Khatter might be seeing the world upside down, but his fans think he is no less than Spider-Man. The Indian actor, after all, was able to hang from a rock like the masked superhero. The Dhadak actor posted a photograph in which he is seen executing the dangerous stunt. It was taken in Grossglockner in Austria.

"Somewhere 6,223 kilometres away," he captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) onAug 11, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT

While some suspected it to be photoshopped, other couldn't stop praising him and calling him Spider-Man. One fan even tagged actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the latest set of Marvel movies, and wrote that Ishaan could give Holland a run for his money.

Another broke into a Hindi song: "Isspiderman tumne churaya mere dil ka chain". Others simply called him "Hey Spider-Man".

Ishaan is currently on a bike tour with elder brother Shahid Kapoor and actor Kunal Kemmu.

