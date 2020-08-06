Ishaan Khatter on Phone Bhoot: Have been waiting for years to work with Katrina Kaif

While he waits for A Suitable Boy to drop on Netflix India, Ishaan Khatter has bagged his fifth project — Phone Bhoot, a quirky horror comedy to be helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. "I have explored neither comedy nor horror, so it's a new territory for me," says the actor, who had an enviable albeit unconventional movie debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017).

The Excel Entertainment production has him teaming up with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Khatter turns into an endearing fanboy as the conversation steers towards Kaif.

"Katrina is a senior in terms of her work and experience, and I look up to her. I have been waiting for years to work with her. She is the quintessential glamorous diva. The photo-shoot we did together was a riot, and I imagine we will be bringing our different energies to the set when we start shooting." The actor, however, is most excited to collaborate with Singh as he shifts gears from thrillers like Mirzapur and Inside Edge to a comedy.

Despite the uncertain times, the studio hopes to kick off the shoot later this year. "By the time we start shooting, I hope the situation will have improved. Though we will adhere to the guidelines, as actors, we can't be too caught up with safety and sanitisation because it will then reflect in our work," states Khatter.

