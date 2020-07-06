Ishaan Khatter shares his childhood photo with Shahid Kapoor, calls him his pillar to lean on

It was Guru Purnima on July 5, and a lot of students had taken to their Instagram accounts to wish their teachers and everyone that has helped them shape their professional and personal lives. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter also did that, sharing images on his Instagram stories, two of them were with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

In the first picture, he shared a throwback moment and wrote how the actor and his brother taught him the meaning of patience, perseverance, and hard work. Have a look right here:

It was the second picture that won everyone's attention as Khatter shared a childhood picture of his where he could be seen sitting on Kapoor's lap. He wrote- "My pillar to lean on." (sic) Have a look right here:

Kapoor and Khatter share a great bond and they even share their pictures and videos together on social media. Khatter made his debut in acting with 2018's Beyond The Clouds and his foray into Bollywood happened in the same year with Dhadak. He's now gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. This film, where Khatter plays a taxi driver, was slated to release on June 12, but now the makers will announce a new date!

Kapoor, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk and went on to be a part of films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh. He will next be seen in Jersey that also stars his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film was slated to release on August 28 this year but due to the pandemic, could be postponed!

