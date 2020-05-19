Neelima Azeem: Shahid wanted me to have a child again, did a mad dance when Ishaan was born

We all have seen Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's bond on multiple occasions, on social media, or even on Koffee With Karan in the last season. Their chemistry can easily burn the screen if the siblings pair up for a movie. But their mother, Neelima Azeem, wasn't really sure of embracing parenthood again. It was Shahid who wanted his mother to have a child again.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she made some confessions she probably never made before. She said, "It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khattar) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind. But Shahid specifically wanted a brother."

She added, "So I remember I wanted a girl and I couldn't have promised Shahid a brother. But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn't congratulate us first. She said, "Congratulations to Shahid. He's got his baby brother." She recalls, "After Ishaan was born, Shahid came to Yari Road where we used to stay, and went to the next gully where he played with his friends and did a full mad dance. He was so happy."

She also spoke about how Shahid was a big help in the case of Ishaan. She continued, "Shahid was a huge help in case of Ishaan. He's not only his biggest inspiration and motivation but I know it for a fact that Ishaan loves me because I'm his mother but he loves Shahid equally." Well, in case you don't remember, the actress played Shahid's mother in his debut film, Ishq Vishk in 2003. Now let life come full circle and we hope she plays Ishaan's mother in a movie in the future. Or how about a film featuring all three?

