Ishaan Khatter shares pics of first look test for Khaali Peeli

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared snapshots of his first look test for the upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, on Instagram.

In the images, Ishaan is dressed as a taxi driver. In one of the pictures, he is seen lighting a cigarette.

"First look test.. BLACKIE.Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off," Ishaan wrote.

The film also features Ananya Panday and is directed by Maqbool Khan. "Khaali Peeli" is billed as a romantic action drama, a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever