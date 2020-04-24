Ishita Dutta: Never thought Vatsal Seth and I would get married
Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta are happily married today but there was a time when the actress thought they would never tie the knot. Here's why!
It was November 28, 2017, when Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta tied the knot and surprised all their fans. Not much was known about their romance and they didn't even indulge in any sort of social media PDA to at least leave us guessing a possible union in the future. But this is what Tinsel Town is all about, replete with shocks and surprises.
But do you know there was a time when Dutta felt she would never get married to Seth? She even has an explanation for that. In an interview with Bollywood Life, she spilled the beans on what made her say so and how the married life has been like. She said, "When I first saw Vatsal, I remember we were doing a mock shoot, however, he was already doing the show. And I saw him standing in the front, he appeared to be very serious, not too talkative. Generally, on-screen images are quite different, they are kinda full of life. So, I was really surprised to see quiet Vatsal in a serious zone."
She added, "According to my friends and co-stars on the sets, whenever Vatsal comes to meet me, I generally have a big glow on my face. That's what people say." When asked about the craziest thing she has ever done, her answer was, "Saying yes to him for marriage is the craziest thing I've done. I thought we would never get married." They both were seen together in the show, Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar.
Vatsal made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and went on to do films like Heroes, Paying Guests, and Malang. Ishita was seen with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam in 2015 and with Kapil Sharma in 2017 in Firangi.
Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta pose for pictures after their movie outing in Juhu, Mumbai. Pics/Yogen Shah
Vatsal Sheth is currently starring in the television serial Haasil, which also stars Zayed Khan and Sheeba
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta's sudden wedding last year took everyone in the film and television industry by surprise
Ishita Dutta is the sister of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta
Kaabil actress Yami Gautam was also spotted at the multiplex with her sister Surilie
Yami Gautam pictured here with sister Surilie Gautam is currently filming for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which stars Shahid Kapoor
Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam made her big screen debut with the Punjabi film Power Cut
Yami Gautam's last Bollywood release was Sarkar 3
Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana with Vicky Donor
Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son and actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was also spotted
Siddhanth Kapoor last essayed Dawood Ibrahim in Haseena Parkar, which starred sister Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role
