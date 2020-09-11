Ishq Mein Marjaawan: Vishal Vashishtha on playing two characters on the show

A twist in the tale will see Vishal Vashishtha, who is seen as cop Kabir on Ishq Mein Marjaawan, disguise himself as Devraj Singh Rathore, a wedding planner. This is to ensure that protagonist Riddhima (Heli Shah), his ex-flame, falls in his trap to get closer to gangster husband Vansh (Rahul Sudher). Says Vashishtha, "The styling of Kabir and Devraj is distinct. I am getting a chance to play two characters on one show."

Talking about filming amid the many COVID guidelines and restrictions, Vashishtha told mid-day in a chat, "Initially, there was nervous energy on set. We are steadily getting used to working with minimum people on set. We wear masks and gloves and maintain social distancing. The writing too has been tweaked to suit the geography [placement of actors] in the scene."

The actor, who has played his fair share or romantic roles on screen, is excited to be playing an action role for once. "My introduction scene was shot in the docks of Goa. We did a few rounds of rehearsals before filming the sequence as we needed to finish the master shot in one go. My action master [Yasin Aslam Shaikh], director [Noel Smith], and I simplified the stunt to make it look effective yet stylish on camera. About eight to 10 boats were lined up and I had to jump on them. Of course, I tripped innumerable times during this scene, but it was worth it," he said.

