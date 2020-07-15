Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID-19, shares post on Instagram

Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has taken to her Instagram account to share this news with her fans. She wrote- "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save urselves." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

After reading the post, actor Prachee Shah commented- "Wishing you a speedy recovery Shrenu take care!" (sic) Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote- "Sending you prayers and healings. Speedy recovery," (sic) this was followed by a heart. Helly Shah wrote- "Sending you loads of love and prayers u will be absolutely fine." (sic)

And Monalisa wrote- "O my god!! Prayers n prayers for you n your family... you will get well soon..." (sic)

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and television star Parth Samthaan were also tested positive for COVID-19. Coming back to Parikh, the actress has been a part of the television industry for the last ten years. She has also dabbled with films. She acted in the Hindi film Thodi Thodi si Manmaaniyan and also the Gujarati film, Lamboo Rastoo.

