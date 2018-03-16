Ishqbaaz fame Vividha Kirti gets married, see photos

Ishqbaaz fame, Vividha Kirti tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend on March 15



Vividha Kirti with her husband Varun at the bachelorette party.

It's raining wedding for celebrities this year. After Gaurav Chopraa-Hitisha, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, the latest television celebrity to join the bandwagon is Vividha Kirti of Ishqbaaz fame. The actress, who tied the knot on March 15, 2018, got a surprise bachelorette party from her friends just a day ahead of her wedding.

When asked about the party, she said, "I got the bachelorette party as a surprise and since I am so much involved with the wedding preparations, I did not have time to plan a party for myself. That's the reason my friends did it for me."

Here are some pictures from the bachelorette party and her haldi ceremony:

The wedding took place in Delhi. Vividha married a Dubai-based choreographer named, Varun, who has also been Vividha's childhood friend.

When asked about her prince charming and how they met, Vividha said, "It's love cum arranged marriage. Varun and I are friends since childhood but our love story began when I shifted to Mumbai and he went to Dubai. That was the time, we realised that we were meant to be together."

The actress is currently seen in the show Ishqbaaz, wherein, she essays the character of antagonist Veer's second wife.

