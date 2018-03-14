Ishrat encounter case: D G Vanzara claims Narendra Modi was questioned secretly

In a sensational claim, D G Vanzara, a former IPS officer and an accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was secretly interrogated by the investigating officer.



D G Vanzara. File Pic/AFP

In a sensational claim, D G Vanzara, a former IPS officer and an accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was secretly interrogated by the investigating officer. In his discharge application filed in the special CBI court, Vanzara said Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat, was interrogated, but "such material was not placed on record of this case."

This proves that "the entire material on record of this case is nothing but a false story", he said. "The fact also remains that the then CM and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also called by the investigating officer and was interrogated. However, such material is not placed on record of this case. But the fact remains that it was the intention on part of the then investigating team, which included IPS Satish Verma, was anyhow on mission so as to reach the then CM of the state and to rope him in as the accused in this case, and for that purpose the story of the whole charge sheet is concocted and created," Vanzara said in his application.

"Therefore the entire material on record is nothing but a false and got up story, but is not the prosecutable evidence against the present applicant," he said.

