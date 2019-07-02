ISKCON invites Nusrat Jahan as special guest for Rath Yatra in Kolkata, she accepts invite

national

The event coincides with Jahan's wedding reception day.

Bengali actress and newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan have been invited as a special guest by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to its Rath Yatra in Kolkata on July 4. The event coincides with Jahan's wedding reception day.

Accepting the invite on Tuesday, Jahan tweeted: "Thank You @iskconkolkata for the invite. It would be my pleasure to be associated with this inclusive event."

Thank You @iskconkolkata for the invite. It would be my pleasure to be associated with this inclusive event. https://t.co/GyzY03JyHA — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) July 2, 2019

While the ISKCON said Jahan was showing the way forward to achieving "social harmony".

Spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata said that the actress represented an all-inclusive India. "ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra is an example of that social harmony where the Lord's chariots are also built by our Muslim brothers. Some of the most beautiful Lords dresses are also made by our Muslim brothers & they are doing it for decades in some of our temples," said the message.

She also shared a video message inviting everyone to be a part of the auspicious event. Das thanked the young MP for the gesture and wrote: "You are really showing the way forward. Respecting and caring for the belies of others and participating in their festivities and celebrations is a sure way to achieve that elusive social harmony."

The 48th edition of the Rathayatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) since 1971, will be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

