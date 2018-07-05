Islamic State leader's son 'killed in Syria'

Al-Badri was killed in an "operation against the Nussayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs," the group said alongside a photo of a young man holding an assault rifle

Hudhayfah al-Badri, son of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed during an attack by the jihadists in the central Syrian province of Homs, the IS propaganda agency Amaq announced.

Al-Badri was killed in an "operation against the Nussayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs," the group said alongside a photo of a young man holding an assault rifle.

Nussayriyyah is the term used by IS for the Alawite religious minority sect of President Bashar al-Assad. The group's leader Baghdadi, who has been pronounced dead on several occasions, remains alive in Syrian territory by the Iraqi border. He had four children with his first wife and a son with his second wife.

