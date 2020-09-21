Ismail Darbar: If Zaid wants to marry Gauahar Khan, why would I object?

For the uninitiated, Zaid Darbar (Music composer Ismail Darbar's son) and actor Gauahar Khan keep sharing their pictures and videos on Instagram. And now, Zaid has confirmed his relationship with the actress to his mother. And this was further confirmed by Ismail Darbar in an interview.

Speaking to Times of India, when asked about it, he said, "He was praising Gauahar a lot to his mother." He added, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him."

He added, "I hate to be a fake. In fact, I don't even know how to fake it. Let me tell you straight up. I married for the second time and I am not on great terms with my first wife (Farzana, Zaid's mother). If we were great with each other, why would we have separated and I gone on to marry someone else? The kids didn't intervene in my personal life even then, nor do they do so now. I have 4 kids from my first wife and 1 from the second. I am very attached to all my children."

Ismail Darbar is known for two great musicals- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

