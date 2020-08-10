Just friends? Gauahar Khan is bonding with Ismail Darbar's son Zaid

There are two new couple of alerts in B-Town. Gauahar Khan is said to be bonding with Zaid Darbar. Son of composer Ismail Darbar, Zaid is a social media influencer and actor-dancer. He posted a picture with Khan and wrote, "Her soul is pure magic."

There is also tattle about writers Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. She dropped a hint when she posted red heart emojis along with a poster of Sharma's new venture, Raksha Bandhan. Dhillon was earlier married to director Prakash Rao Kovelamudi. Sharma is Swara Bhasker's ex-flame.

In other news, Gauahar Khan has lost 3.5 kilos in just 20 days. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar recently posted a picture of her "lean" look. "Orange and the New black ! I've lost 3.5 kgs in 20 days ! Loving this lean look," she captioned the image, in which she is seen sporting an orange tank top.

Netizens were impressed with Gauahar's transformation. A user commented: "I think you lost weight due to continuous up down from Bombay to Pune." Responding to the user, Gauahar wrote: "kinda true". Gauahar travelled to Pune last month to take care of her ailing father, who reportedly underwent surgery at the hospital there, according to IANS.

Gauahar Khan who was last seen in The Office will soon be announcing two big projects when the outbreak eases out and things go back to normalcy.

