Ismail Darbar on his son's wedding: If Zaid, Gauahar decide for tomorrow, we are ready for whatever they want

Social media was abuzz about the new alleged couple in B-Town. Gauahar Khan is said to be bonding with Zaid Darbar on social media, and the duo has been sharing some sweet dance videos. Son of composer Ismail Darbar, Zaid is a social media influencer and an actor-dancer. The dating rumours were put to rest when Ismail confessed how Gauahar and Zaid Darbar share a special bond with each other.

In an interview with ETimes, Ismail Darbar shared how the Bigg Boss 14 contestant has created a special place in the family. "Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar) onSep 23, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

He further added, "As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."

"We are happy in every decision that Zaid takes. He has never differentiated between me and his mother. Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives. And yes, Gauahar also called me before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house and asked me to bless her. My blessings are always with her. She has even told me that she will be very happy if I could meet her mother."

