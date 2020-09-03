Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole writes an emotional note as her father passes away

Ishqbaaaz and Miley Jab Hum Tum actress Navina Bole took to her Instagram account to mourn the demise of her father, Mr Virendra Bole. Sharing a picture of him, she penned a heartfelt and emotional note.

This is what she wrote - "Cant think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier , more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above. I regret not having spent enough time with you and giving you the love and attention that you needed always. But know wherever you are I miss you with every bit of my heart and Kimmu will never forget her Nanu!! Love you so much Papa. .To eternity and beyond . ." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Bole has been a succesful and popular face on television and has appeared in multiple shows over the years. Apart from Ishqbaaaz and Miley Jab Hum Tum, she has also acted in serials like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news