ISRO employee found murdered in his flat

SR Suresh Kumar, who was working as a scientist at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO, found dead at his residence in Ameerpet. Picture/ANI

Hyderabad: An ISRO employee was found murdered in his flat in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, ACP Panjagutta Hyderabad Police, M Thirupathanna stated, "SR Suresh Kumar, an employee of the National Remote Sensing Centre at ISRO was found murdered in his apartment."

Hyderabad Police: SR Suresh Kumar, who was working as a scientist at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO, found dead at his residence in Ameerpet. Body shifted to Osmania hospital for post mortem. Investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/EZFvSHM8JR — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

"Some known person to the deceased might have killed him. We do not know the motive and we will reveal the details after getting all the facts," he added. His house lies in the area coming under the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station. Further details are awaited.

