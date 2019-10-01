Mumbai crime: One held, two wanted for killing senior citizen in Mulund

A man hailing from Nepal has been arrested for allegedly killing a senior citizen in Mulund, the police said on Monday. Rukshminiben Damjibhai Visariya, 67, was found dead in her home on September 9, an officer from the Mulund police said.

On the afternoon of September 9, when a salesgirl from a shop nearby went to Trivedi Bhavan to use latrine on the 3rd floor, she was found the door of the flat is half-open. When she peeped inside, she found a woman lying on a bed. When she tried to wake her up, the woman was not responding. The salesgirl then immediately called her boss Nitin Virasiya who identified the woman as his mother. He told his elder brother Mehul about the incident and eventually informed the cops.

An officer who is a part of a special team formed to investigate the case, said, "While we were probing the matter, we found that there was an attempt to break the window. The door was opened by breaking it. Though prima facie, we thought the murder occurred during a robbery attempt, but as all gold ornaments were with the deceased, many theories rose up." officer

Although there was no eye-witness in the case, it was getting difficult for cops to zero down on accused. Meanwhile, the police officer realised that two attempts of housebreaking were reported from the same locality before a week and the house of the deceased was also broke by a thief, they started chasing all suspects.

"We checked hundreds of CCTV cameras and found some suspicious activity from few people, who roam around Mulund with a backpack from 8 to 10 pm and without bag after midnight. When we started zeroing down each and every person until we came across the 55-year-old thief from Thane" told another officer.

The police informed that the accused, Krishnagiri Nimgiri, 55, was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage from the vicinity from August 30.

"Our team nabbed the suspect and inquired him at length, after skillful and persistent interrogation, the suspect confessed of committing the crime," told DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Kumar Singh. "We have arrested him on Monday and will produce him in court on Tuesday" he added.

"As Nimgiri was conducting recce for fixing possible targets in RRT Road, he saw that Rukshmani's flat closed for a week" said another officer. "On the night of September 8, he saw the flat in dark as Rukshmani, who had arrived on the same morning from Palitana, Gujrat from pilgrimage and had gone downstairs to meet her elder son." officer added.

"Nimgiri and two of his accomplices wanted to commit a robbery in the victim's home. When they entered the home, they found Visariya and killed her with a knife," he said. The two accomplices are at large and efforts were on to nab them, he said.

On September 9, during 1pm to 5 pm, Nimgiri tried to break open the grill to enter Rukshmani's house, but as he couldn't open it, he broke open the door and entered house. While he was breaking in, the noise of opening metal door woke up Rukshmani. Surprised and scared, Nimgiri attacked her with iron rod he was having resulting in puncturing her larynx.

After which he again attack her on back and smothered her face with pillow. Nimgiri then fled from the house. He has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and 453 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint)

