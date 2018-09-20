ISRO scientist speaks his heart out, says suffered 'untold misery' in jail

national

The SC has also ordered setting up of a committee led by a former apex court judge, D K Jain, to inquire into the role of the officials, who implicated the ISRO scientist

S Nambi Narayanan. Pic/PTI

Days after the Supreme Court cleared his name in a so-called spy scandal, former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan alleged on Wednesday that he had to undergo "untold misery" and "suffering" when he was jailed. Reiterating that the "ISRO spy scandal" was no such case at all, Narayanan told the media that those who plotted the story should have been a little clever.

"This was nothing but a fabricated case. They found out that I had sold a yet-to-be-created cryogenic technology to an enemy nation. How is it possible to sell something when it was never there?" he said. "I fought this legal battle for so long because I wanted to tell people that I was not a spy. Right from the day this case surfaced, I was sure that this is no spy case. That has been achieved," added Narayanan.

On September 14, the Supreme Court awarded Narayanan '50 lakh compensation for the humiliation and suffering he underwent after being arrested by the Kerala police. The SC has also ordered setting up of a committee led by a former apex court judge, D K Jain, to inquire into the role of the officials, who implicated the ISRO scientist.

The officials include then IG Siby Mathews and then Deputy SPs K K Joshua and S Vijayan.

"It is for Mathews to answer all the questions as he was the head of the Special Investigation Team. About four years back, he and his wife met me. I never made this public but the media found it out," added Narayanan. He also said he was jailed and tortured and underwent untold misery and suffering.

Rs 50 lakh

Compensation SC gave Narayanan for the humiliation he went through

