ISSF WC: India's Divyansh, Shreya win mixed team bronze in 10m air rifle

India shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Shreya Agarwal pose with their bronze medals after the 10m air rifle mixed team event yesterday

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Shreya Agarwal netted a bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team junior event but India's senior shooters drew a blank on Day Four of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here yesterday. Divyansh and Shreya first took the fifth and final qualification spot among 42 teams with a score of 834.4 and then shot a combined 435 in the finals to fetch the third place.

The Italian pair of Sofia Benetti and Marco Suppini won gold, while Iran's Sadeghian Armina and Mohammed Amir Nekounam claimed the silver in the event. India now have three gold, three silver and three bronze medals after four days of competition. It is already their best ever showing and the country is currently placed joint third in the medal standings behind hosts Korea, Russia and China.

However, in the men's 50m rifle prone competition, Chain Singh finished 14th, followed by the Asian Games silver-medallist Sanjeev Rajput at a distant 48th position. The team of Singh, Rajput and Gagan Narang finished 15th. In the women's 50m rifle prone, Tejaswini Sawant was the best-placed Indian at 28th. Anjum Moudgil finished 33rd. Shreya Saksena ended 54th. In the junior 10m air pistol for women, Abhidnya Patil took the 13th spot with a score of 568. Patil combined with Saurabh Chaudhary for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.

