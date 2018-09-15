ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters' performance shines event

other-sports

Junior shooter Vijayveer Sidhu tops podium in 25m standard pistol after claiming team gold; Gurpreet Singh wins silver in men's standard pistol event

India's junior shooter Vijayveer Sidhu (left) with his 25m standard pistol gold and Gurpreet Singh with his silver in the menÃ¢Â€Â™s event yesterday

India's junior shooters Vijayveer Sidhu shot a gold in the 25m standard pistol event after combining with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh to claim the team gold and steer the country to its best-ever finish in the ISSF World Championships here yesterday.

Senior Gurpreet Singh added to the medals tally with a silver in the men's 25m standard pistol on the last day of the prestigious competition. India signed off third in the overall medals tally with 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals for a total of 27, making this their best performance in the showpiece.

Sidhu, who finished fourth in the 25m pistol on Thursday, managed an individual score of 572 to finish ahead of Korean Lee Gunheyok (570) and China's Haojie Zhu 565). In the team competition, Sidhu, Sandhu (564) and Singh (559) totalled 1695 to fetch the top honours with Korea (1693) and Czech Republic (1674) settling for the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

In the senior competition, Gurpreet Singh ensured that the contingent signed off on a positive note with his silver. The former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist fired a score of 579 to finish second behind Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov, who shot a score of 581.

The bronze medal went to Koreas Kim Junhong, who shot the same score as the Indian but had lesser inner-10s to his credit. The country has managed to clinch two Olympic quota places from the first qualifying event for Tokyo 2020 Games. Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela are shooters to secure quota places for the Olympics by winning a silver and finishing fourth respectively in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Though the two shooters have secured quotas, as per the stated policy, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will take the final call on selection, based on the aggregate scores of shooters (in international tournaments and selection trials) leading up to the Olympic Games.TI

