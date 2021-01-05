I-T sleuths at Vadra's home to record statement in 'benami' case

A team of Income Tax department sleuths on Tuesday arrived at the residence of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra here for the second consecutive day to record his statement in connection with 'benami' properties case.

According to I-T department sources, the team arrived around 2.45 p.m. at his Sukhdev Vihar residence here. The team would be questioning Vadra on his business dealings.

On Monday, the I-T team had recorded the statement of Vadra for over nine hours. The team is questioning Vadra as he was unable to join the probe during the Covid pandemic.

Vadra is married to Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is General Secretary of the Congress.

Vadra on Monday had described the I-T department questioning as "vendetta politics" and said that he will be cooperating with any of the investigative agencies and truth will prevail.

He is being probed by the I-T department in connection with the benami properties.

Besides the I-T department, Vadra is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. It is alleged that the said property is allegedly owned by Vadra.

He is currently out on anticipatory bail.

