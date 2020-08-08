"It takes a lot to start a business and grow it to profitability", shares Shubh Agrawal on growing a business

Based in Pithora, Shubh is cited as one of one of the most successful businessmen of his generation and has reached the top after maintaining certain beliefs and principles throughout his life.

According to the young entrepreneur, Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing for everyone and talking about the same, “As an entrepreneur, I’ve painstakingly learned the importance of heeding the best business advice I’ve received from many of the world’s top entrepreneurs. The bottom line: It takes a lot to start a business and grow it to profitability. Funny enough, the most impactful lessons have come from my failures though.”

Some other principles Shubh holds at utmost importance are honesty and Humility. Sharing his experience, the entrepreneur shares, “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great”.

Being a part of the industry for a fairly good time and after facing a cut throat competition, Shubh has always given recognition to being genuine and authentic. "People are looking out for authenticity, the courage to put the vulnerable part of you in front of the world is one of the mightiest things an entrepreneur can do, because it signifies you as genuine and this leads you to a path of building trust. Establishing a relation based on trust among your professional links is absolutely crucial to achieve your goals. Trust is the factor that gets all the work done. This may take a long time to build such connections but it is pivotal in the growth of your business and will be absolutely worth it in the long run, as your business will prosper because of it", adds Shubh.

The youthful businessman has built a successful business with his focus, adaptability and a tendency to constantly learn and evolve. His work centers on innovation and growth through obstructions. According to him, "any organization has to master the skill of adopting to the new and evolving accordingly in order to survive. As the changes in the industry and consumer needs is accelerating at an exceptional pace, being creative and dynamic is a fundamental necessity. Business that do not appreciate the utmost significance of being novel, fresh and original will not be able to thrive in the future.

One needs to grab the opportunities and prospects to move along with the constantly moving and an extremely volatile work environment" .

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever